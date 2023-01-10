Browning reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Browning was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row to cap off the 2022 regular season. However, he still has yet to make his NFL debut, as the fourth-year quarterback was ultimately ruled inactive prior to Sunday's win over the Ravens. While it's unclear if he'll be brought up again, Browning should continue to serve as the Bengals' de facto No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen during the team's upcoming playoff appearance against Baltimore on Sunday.
