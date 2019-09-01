Browning was waived by Minnesota on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Browning made headlines when he was given the largest signing bonus ever for an undrafted free agent back in April. He was battling for the backup quarterback spot in Minnesota and ultimately lost out to Sean Mannion. There's a chance Browning gets picked up off waivers by another team, but if not he'll be a strong practice squad candidate for several clubs.

