Burt was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

The undrafted free agent was paid an $80,000 in guaranteed money -- a high figure for tight ends -- but he couldn't carve out a role in the Patriots' offense. The team clearly thinks highly of Burt's potential, although he's more of a run-blocking asset than anything since he recorded just 212 receiving yards in his senior season at Boston College.