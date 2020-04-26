Play

Jake Burt: Joins New England as UDFA

Burt is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burt's $80,000 in guaranteed money is one of the larger figures among undrafted tight ends, so the Boston Collge product will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Patriots, who are looking to revamp their TE corps heading into 2020.

