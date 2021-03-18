The Broncos did not tender a contract to restricted free agent Butt, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Selected one pick ahead of George Kittle in the 2017 draft, Butt has accumulated only 10 receptions for 90 yards over four career NFL games. The Michigan standout was perceived as a top tight end prospect during his senior campaign, but a torn ACL suffered during an Orange Bowl loss to Florida State kept him from making a single appearance as a rookie. Knee and hamstring issues have continued to hamper Butt throughout his career. Now seemingly back near 100 percent after being lifted from injured reserve Dec. 31, Butt has the opportunity to pursue a backup role elsewhere.
