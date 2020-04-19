Jake Carlock: Cut by Miami
The Dolphins waived Carlock on Saturday.
Carlock was one of six players cut loose Saturday as the Dolphins trimmed down their offseason roster ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since going undrafted out of FCS Long Island last spring, Carlock has now had stints with the Giants and Dolphins, but he's still awaiting his NFL debut.
