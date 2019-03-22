Jake Fisher: Signing with Buffalo
Fisher is signing a one-year contract with the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fisher is transitioning to tight end this offseason after making 12 starts at offensive tackle in four years with the Bengals. He had impressive marks for speed and agility at the 2015 combine, including a 5.01 40-yard dash and 7.25 three-cone drill at 6-foot-6, 306 pounds. Fisher is already down to 285 pounds and presumably will lose more weight before he competes for a roster spot during training camp. He'll presumably serve as a blocking specialist rather than a receiving threat, though he might eventually develop into the latter if the position change sticks.
