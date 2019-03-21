Jake Fisher: Working out for Redskins
Fisher is working out for the Redskins on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington is presumably looking to see where Fisher is at in his transition from offensive tackle to tight end. Down to 285 pounds, the 2015 second-rounder is reportedly and understandably working on improving his routes and hands. It's probably safe to say he's at a good place from a blocking standpoint.
