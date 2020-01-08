Jake Fromm: Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Fromm announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fromm leaves after a strong three-year career at Georgia in which he led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances and delivered one SEC Title. He ranks fourth all-time in passing yards at Georgia (8,236) and second in touchdown passes (78). The 2020 class is loaded at quarterback with the likes of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert all in the first-round discussion. Fromm projects to go behind that trio somewhere on Day 2. He is an interesting prospect who at once has 42 career starts and brings strong poise, intangibles, and ability to read defenses to the table. However, he lacks top-end arm talent and is somewhat undersized with limited athleticism. Fromm also regressed in terms of completion percentage and touchdowns in his junior year, dropping from 67.3 percent in 2018 to 60.8 in 2019 and from 30 touchdowns to 24. Fromm's pre-draft process figures to determine whether he'll be a second- or third-round selection, and it's difficult to imagine him going outside of that range at this stage.