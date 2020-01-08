Jake Fromm: Declares for 2020 NFL Draft
Fromm announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Fromm leaves after a strong three-year career at Georgia in which he led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances and delivered one SEC Title. He ranks fourth all-time in passing yards at Georgia (8,236) and second in touchdown passes (78). The 2020 class is loaded at quarterback with the likes of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert all in the first-round discussion. Fromm projects to go behind that trio somewhere on Day 2. He is an interesting prospect who at once has 42 career starts and brings strong poise, intangibles, and ability to read defenses to the table. However, he lacks top-end arm talent and is somewhat undersized with limited athleticism. Fromm also regressed in terms of completion percentage and touchdowns in his junior year, dropping from 67.3 percent in 2018 to 60.8 in 2019 and from 30 touchdowns to 24. Fromm's pre-draft process figures to determine whether he'll be a second- or third-round selection, and it's difficult to imagine him going outside of that range at this stage.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...