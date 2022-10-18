Washington signed Fromm to its practice squad Tuesday.
Fromm gets a chance on the Commanders' practice squad, as the team works to bolster its QB depth with Carson Wentz (finger) expected to miss some time. He logged three appearances with the Giants last season, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions with an unimpressive 3.5 yards per attempt.
More News
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: Another poor showing in finale•
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: In line for Week 18 start•
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: Headed back to No. 2 role•
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: Poor performance in first start•
-
Giants' Jake Fromm: Still on track for Week 16 start•