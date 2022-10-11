The Rams waived Funk on Tuesday.
With Kyren Williams inching closer to returning from a sprained ankle he suffered in the season-opener against Buffalo, the Rams ultimately let their 2021 seventh-round pick go. Los Angeles also acquired veteran running back Malcolm Brown in late-September to add depth behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, leaving Funk with few opportunities to earn snaps in the team's backfield. The 205-pounder has just two carries for five yards since joining the Rams in 2021, and he'll now search for a chance to rejuvenate his young NFL career.