Funk signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Funk was waived by the Rams on Tuesday after playing just one offensive snap in the team's crowded running backs corps this season. However, the 2021 seventh-round pick could get a chance to record his first carry of the season as a potential game-day elevation for the Saints, as No. 1 running back Alvin Kamara has been in and out of the lineup with a rib injury this season. Funk also played 74 special-teams snaps over five games in 2022, which could also help his cause for a promotion to the active roster.