The Giants waived Haener on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The Giants signed Haener from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday in anticipation of Sunday's game against the Titans. The quarterback was utilized as a backup to Jameis Winston due to the injury to Jaxson Dart (knee). The team traded with the Vikings for quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Monday, meaning Haener's spot on the active roster has been filled by a younger option. If the quarterback clears waivers, there is a decent chance he ends up back with the Giants on the practice squad.