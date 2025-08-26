Jake Haener: Parts ways with Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New Orleans waived Haener on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick, entered training camp in competition with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough for the Week 1 starting gig, but he quickly became solidified as the No. 3 option on the depth chart. He'll likely resurface on the practice squad and serve as the Saints' emergency third-string quarterback, assuming he clears waivers.
More News
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Third QB in the game Sunday•
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Gets run with first-team offense•
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Injures oblique at practice•
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Will compete for QB1 job•
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Logs one subpar start in 2024•
-
Saints' Jake Haener: Benched early in loss Sunday•