New Orleans waived Haener on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick, entered training camp in competition with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough for the Week 1 starting gig, but he quickly became solidified as the No. 3 option on the depth chart. He'll likely resurface on the practice squad and serve as the Saints' emergency third-string quarterback, assuming he clears waivers.