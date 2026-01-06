Haener reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Haener was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday and ended up serving as Tyler Shough's backup for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons due to the absence of Spencer Rattler (finger). Haener didn't end up playing a single snap during Sunday's loss and did not appear in a regular-season game in 2025. He was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but his role with New Orleans in 2026 isn't clear given Shough's strong play to end the regular season and Rattler's place on the team.