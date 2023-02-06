Haener completed 12 of 19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl.
The Fresno State quarterback took home MVP honors and threw the game's only touchdown -- a 44-yard connection to Stanford's Michael Wilson. Haener (6-1, 200) doesn't project as a first-round quarterback in this year's class but could go early Day 3 similar to Bailey Zappe in 2022. The Fresno State product was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and turned in his best season in 2021 with 4,096 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns on 8.4 YPA. An ankle injury shortened his 2022 campaign but he managed to return and lead Fresno State to a Mountain West title. Haener doesn't have standout tools but is an accurate passer and a good decision-maker. In the right offense, Haener could be a serviceable backup.