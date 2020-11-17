Kumerow reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday after playing 17 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The former Packer collected zero snaps on the offensive side while going without a statistical contribution of note on special teams. Kumerow signed with Buffalo's practice squad Sept. 8, but he didn't make his Bills debut until Week 9. With appearances in consecutive games, there's a reasonable chance Kumerow is elevated once again for a Nov. 29 matchup against the Chargers following Buffalo's Week 11 bye.