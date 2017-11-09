Jake Kumerow: Cut from New England's practice squad
The Patriots released Kumerow from their practice squad Thursday.
Kumerow's stay with the Patriots lasted two weeks after the team determined offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano was more worthy of the final spot on the practice squad. The wideout will likely try to find a place on another team's practice squad with the hopes of parlaying it into a 53-man roster spot by season's end.
