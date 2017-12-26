The Packers signed Kumerow to their practice squad Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A local product out of Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, Kumerow has yet to appear in an NFL game since turning pro in 2015. It's unlikely that Kumerow surfaces on the Packers' roster before Sunday's season finale against the Lions, but he could get the opportunity to compete for a spot with the team in training camp next summer.