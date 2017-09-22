Jake Kumerow: Removed from IR
Kumerow (ankle) was waived from injured reserve Friday.
Kumerow was originally placed on IR in early August after spraining his ankle in July. If he clears waivers, Kumerow will then be eligible to sign with another team.
