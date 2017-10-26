Kumerow signed with the Patriots' practice squad Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Kumerow most recently dealt with an ankle injury in the offseason that led him to be waived/injured by the Bengals in August. Now, a month after being released from the team's injured reserve, he'll now a Patriots franchise that has had some tough luck with the health of their wide receiving corps.

