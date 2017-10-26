Jake Kumerow: Signed to Pats' practice squad
Kumerow signed with the Patriots' practice squad Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow most recently dealt with an ankle injury in the offseason that led him to be waived/injured by the Bengals in August. Now, a month after being released from the team's injured reserve, he'll now a Patriots franchise that has had some tough luck with the health of their wide receiving corps.
