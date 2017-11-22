The Buccaneers signed Lampman to their practice squad Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay recently promoted Freddie Martino to the active roster to serve as the club's No. 5 wideout, so Lampman will fill the opening at wideout on the practice squad. It will probably take an injury or two before Lampman earns a promotion of his own, and even in that scenario, it's unlikely he would see many offensive snaps.