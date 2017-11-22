Jake Lampman: Joins Tampa Bay's practice squad
The Buccaneers signed Lampman to their practice squad Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tampa Bay recently promoted Freddie Martino to the active roster to serve as the club's No. 5 wideout, so Lampman will fill the opening at wideout on the practice squad. It will probably take an injury or two before Lampman earns a promotion of his own, and even in that scenario, it's unlikely he would see many offensive snaps.
