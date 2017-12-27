The Buccaneers signed Lampman to their practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lampman was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad last week, but it didn't take long for him to resurface with the organization. He'll hope to earn a contract with the Buccaneers for 2018 and compete for a roster spot in training camp next summer.

