Jake Lampman: Signed to future/reserve contract
The Buccaneers signed Lampman to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lampman ended the year on Tampa's practice squad but hasn't appeared in a game since 2016, when he was exclusively a special-teams player for the Saints. The Ferris State product will look to carve out a similar role with the Buccaneers this offseason.
