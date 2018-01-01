The Buccaneers signed Lampman to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lampman ended the year on Tampa's practice squad but hasn't appeared in a game since 2016, when he was exclusively a special-teams player for the Saints. The Ferris State product will look to carve out a similar role with the Buccaneers this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories