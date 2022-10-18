site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jake-luton-back-on-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jake Luton: Back on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
at
6:37 pm ET
•
1 min read
Luton signed with the Saints' practice squad Tuesday.
Luton was signed to the team's active roster from it's practice squad Oct. 1; however, after the team's wide receiver corps were depleted by injuries, Luton lost his spot on the team to make room for practice squad elevations.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read