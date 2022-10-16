The Saints waived Luton on Saturday.
Due to the depleted state of its wide-receiving corps and secondary, the Saints couldn't afford to keep Luton on the 53-man roster as a No. 3 quarterback behind Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Andy Dalton. Though Dalton will make his third straight start Sunday against the Bengals, Winston -- who is listed as questionable -- may be healthy enough to dress as his backup. Even if Winston ends up inactive, the Saints would still have the jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill on hand to step in at quarterback if something should happen to Dalton on Sunday.