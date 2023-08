Luton was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Luton was the No. 4 quarterback on the Panthers' roster during training camp behind Bryce Young, Andy Dalton (back) and Matt Corral. Thus, he was considered a long shot to land on the team's final 53-man roster. It remains to be seen if he will need to look for a new opportunity elsewhere or if he will get a chance to join Carolina's practice squad.