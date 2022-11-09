The Saints re-signed Luton to their practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Luton has been up and down between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster throughout the campaign, so he's already familiar with the organization. Though he was active for two games this season, he has yet to take a snap with the Saints. In fact, Luton hasn't seen NFL game action since 2020 with Jacksonville, so his role is clearly to provide organizational depth in case of an injury to either Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston.