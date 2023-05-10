site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jake Martin: Let go by Denver
RotoWire Staff
May 10, 2023
The Broncos released
Martin on Wednesday.
Martin was traded from the Jets to Denver mid-season and will now head to free agency. The 27-year-old registered eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks last season and will now look for another opportunity elsewhere.
