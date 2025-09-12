Jake Moody: Finds work in Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bears signed Moody to their practice squad Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Moody was cut by the 49ers earlier in the week and cleared waivers after missing a pair of field-goal attempts in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Seahawks. Chicago represents a fresh start for the 2023 third-round pick. He's an upside addition should Moody rediscover the kicking ability that made him such a high draft pick out of Michigan.