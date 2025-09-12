The Bears signed Moody to their practice squad Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moody was cut by the 49ers earlier in the week and cleared waivers after missing a pair of field-goal attempts in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Seahawks. Chicago represents a fresh start for the 2023 third-round pick. He's an upside addition should Moody rediscover the kicking ability that made him such a high draft pick out of Michigan.