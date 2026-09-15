The Ravens cut Moody from the practice squad Tuesday.

With Zay Flowers (hamstring), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) and Devontez Walker (groin) all working through injuries, the Ravens signed Gage Larvadain to the practice squad to bolster depth at wide receiver. Baltimore appears to be content with Tyler Loop as the starting kicker, but Moody should get a call at some point this season from at team that is not so thrilled with its kicking situation. Moody finished the 2025 regular season with the Commanders, making 10 of 11 field-goal attempts while going 10-for-11 on extra-point tries across six games.