The 49ers will waive Moody on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moody has seemingly been on thin ice as the 49ers' kicker since the end of his rookie campaign, when he followed up a promising regular season by missing two field goals and one extra-point attempt over three playoff games. He then endured a nightmarish sophomore campaign in which he missed 11 kicks in total (10 field goals, one extra point), and his struggles continued in the 49ers' 17-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1. Before converting on a game-tying 32-yard try in the fourth quarter, Moody hit the left upright on a 27-yard attempt late in the second quarter, then had a 36-yard attempt late in the third quarter get blocked. The 49ers don't currently have any other kickers on their 53-man roster or practice squad, so expect the team to hold a tryout in the coming days before settling on a new kicker ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans.