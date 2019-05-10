Jake Powell: Cut by New Orleans
Powell was waived by the Saints on Friday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Powell signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, but his time in New Orleans ends up being short-lived. Powell most recently finished up his career at Monmouth University.
