Jake Powell: Joining New Orleans
The Saints are expected to sign Powell as an undrafted free agent, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Powell signs from Monmouth University, where he led all tight ends in the Big South in receptions (15), yards (165) and touchdowns (2) last season. Powell is a big target, but wasn't deployed much as a receiver, catching just 54 passes in his college career. The Monmouth product should be considered a long shot to earn a roster spot for the Saints this season.
