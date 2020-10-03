site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jake-rodgers-let-go-from-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jake Rodgers: Let go from active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rodgers is back on the Falcons' practice squad, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Rodgers was elevated to the Broncos' active roster prior to Thursday's 37-28 victory over the Jets. While he did not see any offensive snaps, he did get some action on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read