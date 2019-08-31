Rudock was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rudock's only chance to make the 53-man roster was going to be if the team opted to go with three quarterbacks. Instead they are just going to roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Given Rudock's knowledge of the offense, he figures to be a prime candidate to join the Dolphins' practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories