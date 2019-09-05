The Dolphins signed Rudock to their practice squad Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Rudock was waived by Miami after a solid preseason, and he now has a chance to make an impact on the practice squad. The 2016 sixth-round pick's knowledge of the Dolphins' offense makes him a candidate to stick with the team's practice squad for the foreseeable future.

