Rudock was waived by Detroit on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

To nobody's surprise, Rudock was unable to supplant Matt Cassel as the No. 2 quarterback behind Matt Stafford in Detroit. The Lions are hoping Rudock will clear waivers and become a member of the practice squad, but there's no guarantee another team won't take a shot at the Michigan product.

