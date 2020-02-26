Play

The Jaguars declined to pick up Ryan's (hamstring) 2020 option, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ryan missed the first 12 games due to a knee injury, and after getting back in action for two contests, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Over those two games, Ryan only played on special teams. This move will save the Jaguars cap space. Ryan hasn't played a full season since 2017 with the Packers, and he'll likely seek a reserve role elsewhere.

