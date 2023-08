Tonges was waived by Chicago with an undisclosed injury designation Tuesday.

Tonges appeared in four contests with the team last season, seeing just one target, which he was not able to reel in. The 24-year-old was brought back on a reserve/future deal, but it now appears unlikely he'll be suiting up for the Bears this season. Assuming he can clear waivers he'll revert to IR and miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.