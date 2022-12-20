Tonges reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Tonges was activated from the practice squad for the time this season Sunday against the Eagles, and he went on to log all seven of his snaps on special teams during this loss. The undrafted rookie spent the first nine weeks of the season on Chicago's active roster before being waived Nov. 10, and he has now recorded one target with zero catches across four games this season. Tonges will be eligible for two more elevations from the practice squad this season, so he'll likely continue to serve as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin if Trevon Wesco (calf) remains out Week 16 versus Buffalo.