Tonges (undisclosed) tried out with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

After being waived from injured reserve by Chicago with an injury settlement back in August, Tonges now has a chance to catch on with a different team. Denver needs help in the pass-catching department with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), Tim Patrick (Achilles), Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Jalen Virgil (knee) all dealing with injuries.