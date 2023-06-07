The Buccaneers waived Verity on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Verity signed a future deal with Tampa Bay in January and had been competing with Chase McLaughlin this offseason for the Buccaneers' placekicking role. At least for now, McLaughlin has won the job, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Buccaneers brought in a different kicker to compete with him later on in the offseason. Verity has been with four different organizations since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021 campaign, but he's yet to make his NFL debut.