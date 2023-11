The Raiders waived Johnson (concussion) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson practiced in full Wednesday, and the fact that Las Vegas waived him without an injury designation seems to indicate that he's fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. That means Johnson will be eligible to immediately contribute should a team claim him off waivers. Johnson was a starting fullback for the Raiders, but he doesn't have a clear fit in the team's new offensive scheme.