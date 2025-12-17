Lane will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

Lane spent three years at USC and is coming off his best season yet as a junior. In 2025, Lane reeled in 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout will chase his NFL Dreams after three years in school and should have plenty of pro teams interested in his services. Lane is considered one of the better wide receiver prospects in the draft, but his fellow Trojan wideout Makai Lemon is likely to get selected first.