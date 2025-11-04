The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for fourth and sixth-round draft picks, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. This news comes just days after the Jaguars placed rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter on injured reserve and after No. 1 wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. left Jacksonville's Week 9 game with an ankle injury. In place of Thomas and Hunter, it was veteran Parker Washington who broke out for the Jaguars pass game in Week 9. Washington finished with a team-high 77 yards receiving on eight targets (and seven catches). Moving forward, the Jaguars' pass game is likely to shift to Meyers over the course of the season for as long as Hunter and Thomas are out.

It might take a few weeks for Meyers to get fully integrated into Liam Coen's offense, but make no mistake about it -- the likeliest outcome is Meyers takes over the role Washington held in Week 9. After moving on from a Vegas offense that phased him out, Meyers could be staring down the barrel of double-digit target upside over the rest of the 2025 Fantasy Football season. Last season, Meyers racked up 1,027 receiving yards on 84 receptions. He operated in the slot but also won on the outside as a boundary receiver on a variety of in-breaking and out-breaking short and intermediate routes.

As for Fantasy production, Meyers will be dependent on his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, to some extent. Lawrence has struggled to turn the corner as a passer in Coen's scheme. When targeting wide receivers, Lawrence is 30th in completion percentage (56%), 26th in yards per attempt (6.9), and 30th in passer rating (73.0) in 2025.

Meyers is in a contract year, and his new role could help establish his value on the open market this spring if he is able to grab a high-volume role in this offseason. Prior to this trade, Meyers has caught 33 passes for 352 yards in seven games played this season. He has not scored any touchdowns yet in 2025 while playing in a Raiders offense that has struggled through the air. Meyers has recorded four straight seasons with at least 800 yards receiving.

The Jaguars have spent a lot of draft capital and salary cap space to build out their wide receiver corps in the last two years. They used a first-round pick on Thomas, two first-round picks to acquire Hunter, gave a $39 million deal to Gabe Davis and a $10 million deal to Dyami Brown, traded a sixth-round pick for Tim Patrick, and now give up fourth and sixth-round draft picks for Meyers.