The Packers signed Keeney-James to the practice squad Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Keeney-James will take the spot on the Packers' practice squad roster vacated by Mecole Hardman, who was cut in a corresponding move. Keeney-James signed with the Lions in late April as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He'll work on learning the offensive playbook and prepare to be elevated to the active roster.