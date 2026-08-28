The Steelers waived Keeney-James on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Keeney-James signed with the Steelers in early August, hoping to sneak onto the team's 53-man roster. The 25-year-old has played in just one NFL game, catching two balls for 15 yards with the Packers in Week 18 of 2025. The wide receiver will not be able to make the cut and will now be subject to waivers through Monday. If Keeney-James goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team's 53-man roster or practice squad.