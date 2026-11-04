The Eagles released Bennett (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Bennett had been on IR due to a knee injury all season but was designated to return Oct. 14. He appeared to be back to health, as he was a full participant in each of Philadelphia's past seven practices, but with his 21-day practice window close to expiring, the Eagles decided to part ways with him rather than activate him. Bennett has started in 12 of his 35 NFL regular-season appearances, and he could be an appealing target for clubs in need of depth in the secondary.