The Saints released Johnson on Thursday.
Johnson was one of two players let go by the Saints on Thursday to help make room for recently acquired quarterback K.J. Costello and defensive backs Brian Allen and Jack Koerner on the team's offseason 90-man roster. The 28-year-old totaled 23 tackles over 12 games during his lone season with the Texans in 2021, and he should attract interest from teams in need of depth at defensive tackle this preseason.
More News
-
Saints' Jaleel Johnson: Headed to New Orleans•
-
Texans' Jaleel Johnson: Back from COVID list•
-
Texans' Jaleel Johnson: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Texans' Jaleel Johnson: Absent from injury report•
-
Texans' Jaleel Johnson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Texans' Jaleel Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday•